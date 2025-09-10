Oracle cards explained by psychic medium to the stars Fiona Faery

As news of a Practical Magic sequel and all things magical are popping up on social media, we caught up with Ireland’s favourite psychic medium to the stars, Fiona Faery.

The celebrity psychic has recently launched her very own oracle card deck, and explained the difference between oracle cards and more traditional tarot cards.

Speaking about her new oracle cards, Fiona said: “It’s been a labour of love and honestly the deck has been carried around in my head in some variation or another over the last ten years.”

“Tarot is a divination system that’s been around for roughly 600 years. It’s has 78 cards and they are divided into major arcana (22 cards) and minor arcana (56 cards). Cards most synonymous with tarot are the Death card, the Lovers, the Fool, the Devil, etc.

“Oracle cards are connected to Angels, empowerment and are a tool to unlock answers from your subconscious. They can vary from a 44 card deck right up to over 90, depending on the author.

“My deck is called The Enchanted Forest oracle and has 66 cards.”

When asked what makes her deck different to others, Fiona said: “I’ve had the honour of reading for thousands over the last twenty years of my career and I would consider myself an expert on oracle decks.”

“I wanted to design a smaller deck that would sit more comfortably in your hands and use a matt laminate so it won’t have flash back if you take a photo of your card! I also didn’t number my cards. I did that on purpose so you will apply your own meaning to the cards as well.

“There’s a guide book that comes with the deck and I’ve included tips on how to use the deck, there’s also a course on my website on How to use the cards as well.

“I really wanted a tool to empower my clients and my ultimate ambition is for you to trust your own intuition and notice the signs from spirit in your life.”

Fiona also shared her tips for beginners using her cards.

“My cards are aimed at all levels but I’ve a video on my website showing you how to cleanse and clear your deck,” she said. “I advise choosing a card a day. What does the card mean to you? What does it bring up for you?”

“Keep a journal and at the end of the day, write down how the card helped you or gave you insights. This simple technique helps you bond with your deck and helps you attune to your own intuition.”

When asked if anyone can read her cards, she confessed: “Once you’re open and are curious I don’t see why not? If you approach anything with a cynical or skeptical eye you are only putting a damper on your own intuition. I believe we all have intuitive gifts and this deck is to help you awaken them.

Fiona also said her favourite card is the Signs card.

“My nanny passed recently and the deck is dedicated in her memory,” she said. “She saw the prototype before she passed and actually kissed the card I had designed for her. It’s called the Signs card. There’s a single robin on the card, with roses, butterflies & a white feather.

“I also love the Frenemie card as we all have been in a position where the vibes didn’t add up in a friendship! Archangel Michael is another favourite, although he’s ended up being something of a thirst trap, which wasn’t my intention but the feedback from that card has been far from angelic!”

The Enchanted Forest Oracle Deck is exclusively sold on Fiona’s website for €55.

Fiona also posts mystery spreads every single day on Facebook & Instagram so you can look at the cards in finer detail there as well.