New survey reveals people’s biggest dating ‘icks’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people have revealed what their biggest icks are when it comes to dating.

A new survey carried out by Betfair Casino on 2,000 people in the UK revealed the number one ick is arrogance.

It was closely followed by a date being rude to hospitality staff, while dirty fingernails, crude jokes, putting on a baby voice and being obsessed with star signs also made the top 10.

The survey also revealed the biggest relationship red flags and, not surprisingly, finding out your date has cheated on their previous partner came out on top.

Other red flags urging people to steer clear of a relationship included someone who checks their phone constantly, a partner who is unable to compromise, someone who gets drunk on the first date and someone who never apologises.

The top 10 biggest dating icks are:

Being too arrogant Being rude to hospitality staff Dirty fingernails A noisy eater Crude jokes Putting on a baby voice Being obsessed with the way they look Bad dress sense Bad grammar Being obsessed with star signs

The top 10 biggest relationship red flags are:

Cheating on their last romantic partner Checking their phone constantly Criticising others and complaining Unable to compromise Getting drunk on the first date Never apologising Wanting to move too fast into a relationship Friends and family not liking your partner Speaking badly about their ex Insisting on ordering for you on the first date