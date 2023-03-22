New research makes shocking revelation about Irish women and their periods

New research from menstrual health brand Joii has revealed just how much Irish women are forced to miss out on when menstruating.

Period pain, heavy bleeding and exhaustion are responsible for more than half of women (54 per cent) across ROI missing out on as many as 36 days’ worth of social events, education, exercise and work, every year according to new research.

The research from Joii, a new Dublin-based brand innovating in the period care sector found that of those polled, more than half had cancelled dates (63 per cent), bailed on birthdays (54 per cent), and skipped out on weekends away (47 percent).

Alongside social plans, nearly two thirds (59 per cent) have missed out on education, and 75 per cent admitted they were unable to exercise because of period discomfort.

For those with severely debilitating periods, and for the one in ten sufferers of endometriosis in the survey, the figure was revealed to be much higher, with 24% of those living with the condition surveyed missing up to 84 days every year.

This monthly ‘missing out’ has been labelled ‘The Period Day Gap’ by Joii, who conducted the research on 500 women and people who menstruate in ROI.

Alongside the monthly sacrifices made because of their period, Joii also found that heavy and painful periods breed paranoia amongst sufferers.

44 per cent cited leaking as a reason for cancelling plans, with 41 per cent admitting to feeling self-conscious in their clothes and 29 per cent deliberately opting for dark or baggy clothing.

Many expressed a change in mood as a cause, from feeling low (43 per cent) to short-tempered (40 per cent), and generally less outgoing (33 per cent).

Over two thirds of those surveyed (37 per cent) admitted that period discomfort had been a key factor in them missing out on time their children. With that figure rising to over half (55 per cent) for sufferers of endometriosis.

In addition to missing work (52 per cent), the research highlighted the Top 10 events missed due to periods in ROI:

Visiting friends (74 per cent)

A meal out (70 per cent)

A date (63 per cent)

A birthday party (54 per cent)

A work event (54 per cent)

A sporting event (49 per cent)

Weekends away (47 per cent)

A holiday (28 per cent)

A wedding (19 per cent)

Speaking on the research, Justyna Strzeszynska, founder of Joii, said: “As someone who suffered heavy and painful periods most of their adult life, I can really sympathise with the suffering that many experience each month.”

“I too have cancelled social events and stayed home from work because of immense period pain. I’ve had to apologise to friend’s partners for staining furniture, excuse myself numerous times to use the toilet and wash my sheets on an almost daily basis.”

“What’s shocking is just how many of us are suffering in silence and accepting this as the norm, the monthly Period Day Gap is for many an accepted part of life, but it shouldn’t have to be. More research and better menstrual health education is needed to help drive understanding of conditions like endometriosis.”

“Taboos need to be broken in schools and workplaces to drive important conversations around menstrual health. Everyone who menstruates needs to feel they can take control and understand their body better.”