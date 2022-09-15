Mercury Retrograde 2022: What star signs are most affected?

The third Mercury Retrograde of 2022 started on September 9, and it will end on October 2.

When Mercury is in retrograde, it appears to go backwards in its orbit and according to astrologers, this has repercussions down on Earth.

During this time, the areas of life that Mercury tends to rule – including travel, communication, and technology – are disrupted.

This year’s final Mercury retrograde is said to affect relationships most, as it falls in Libra.

This means fallouts, breakups, and miscommunications may happen in the next few weeks.

Find out which signs are most affected by the retrograde below:

Libra

Prepare for a challenging few weeks, Libra, as the new moon and the Mercury retrograde are both in your home sign.

You may experience shifts in your sense of self, as the retrograde pushes you to reflect on who you are and how others perceive you.

It’s important to prioritise your mental health in the coming weeks by resting and practising mindfulness.

Virgo

When this Mercury retrograde starts in Libra, it will highlight Virgo’s second house of finances and resources.

Although this could lead to some instability, it is also encouraging you to re-organise your finances and rethink what you choose to place value in.

When Mercury later shifts into Virgo, activating your first house of identity, be sure to take it easy on yourself and not be too self-critical.

Gemini

The Mercury stationed retrograde in your fifth house of romance and creativity on September 9, which may have lowered the heat in your love life.

It may also have encouraged you to rethink the way you express yourself and the way you catch feelings for someone.

Mercury will retrograde back into your fourth house of home and family on September 23, which could force you to rethink your relationship with your roots.

Aries

As Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships, this Mercury retrograde could challenge your relationships, Aries.

This could result in misunderstandings that lead to conflicts. The retrograde could also see the return of an ex in your life.

It is advised that you don’t make any big decisions until the retrograde passes.