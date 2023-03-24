Irish blogger Nicole Gaffney opens up about her endometriosis diagnosis

Irish blogger Nicole Gaffney has opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis.

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb (endometrium) starts to grow in other places.

It results in pelvic pain and contributes to an irregular menstrual cycle.

Nicole has taken to Instagram to share her endometriosis journey in the hopes of “spreading the word and being an advocate for it for women in Ireland”.

The blogger told her Instagram followers: “A week ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 Endometriosis. A bitter sweet moment really as I had waited for answers to my pain for so long but at the same time cried knowing the journey that lies ahead as there is no cure for this chronic disease.”

“They found endometriosis in most of my organs causing me severe daily pain and sometimes I’d even struggle to breathe properly without it being painful.”

“I always wondered was I imagining the pain, was I going crazy but I trusted my gut and I knew my own body and insisted on countless visits to specialists until I got answers.”

“Please do the same follow your gut,” Nicole urged.

“Your messages have made me smile and have lifted my spirits, all you endo girls are truly amazing women & are unbelievably strong.”

“Remember Endometriosis is an invisible disease and even if someone looks good on the outside, on the inside they are really hurting.”

“Thank you for all your well wishes, I’m ready to not let this get me and just get back up and be the happiest I can be and learn how to control my symptoms and flares.”

According to the HSE, endometriosis can affect women of any age.

Symptoms of the disorder vary, however some common symptoms include pain in the lower tummy/back, intense period pain, pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding.

Endometriosis sufferers may also experience pain during or after sex, pain when using the toilet, or have increased difficulty trying to get pregnant.

If you think you may have endometriosis, you should seek advice from your GP – don’t delay in getting help, as it can make treatment less effective.

Endometriosis is a long-term medical condition, which may affect you both physically and emotionally.

It is important to eat well, look after your mental health, and partake in physical activity to try help with symptoms.

Find out more about endometriosis here.