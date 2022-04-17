How to survive a long distance relationship

While it is said distance can make the heart grow fonder, long distance relationships can also be hard work.

We have rounded up some top tips that can help you handle the hurdles that come with being in a relationship with someone who lives far away.

Take a look:

Make technology your new best friend

Technology can make a long distance relationship 100x easier.

Couples can easily communicate through Zoom, FaceTime, Skype etc, where they not only talk but get to see each other too, which will allow both parties to feel more connected.

You can also keep in constant touch with your partner through social media platforms, like tagging them in funny photos/videos or sending them TikTok videos and memes. This let’s your beau know that they are always on your mind.

You can also plan virtual dates, like a movie night via FaceTime where you put on the same movie at the same time, or cook the same meal and eat it together over the call.

Schedule these dates in for at least once a week to ensure your relationship remains strong despite not physically being together.

Trust in your partner

In order for a relationship to work, you must trust one another.

If you stop trusting your partner, it will lead to insecurity and cause unnecessary tension within your relationship.

If your partner has given you no reason not to trust them, you need to keep your confidence in them that they won’t stray away from you while you’re apart.

It is also important to regularly reassure each other, as spending a lot of time away from each other can create an emotional distance as well as a physical one.

Surprise your partner with a sweet text message or a thoughtful gift every once in a while to let them know you are committed to making your relationship work.

Make plans for the future

If you are in a loving long distance relationship, you clearly see your future with your partner.

So whenever you feel upset or start missing them, think about your future and all the things you and your partner will do when you see each other.

Set goals and plans together as a couple and you both can look forward to them. Having dates and trips to look forward to can give you a serious lift if you’re struggling with the distance.