How to make your own action figure online using ChatGPT

Ever wanted to see yourself as a doll—complete with your signature hairstyle, outfit, and unique flair?
Thanks to AI tools like ChatGPT, it’s now incredibly easy to create a personalised doll modelled after your own image.
Whether you want a digital avatar, a concept for a custom doll, or a fun way to express your style, ChatGPT can help you design every detail—just from a photo or a description of yourself.
Here’s how to make your own doll online using ChatGPT:
Step 1: Describe or Upload Your Image
To begin, you can either describe yourself or upload a photo (if the platform you’re using supports image input).
Your description might include:
- Hair color and style
- Eye shape and color
- Skin tone
- Height and body type
- Fashion preferences or signature outfits
- Any accessories, piercings, tattoos, etc.
Example prompt: “Help me create a doll that looks like me. I have curly black hair, medium brown skin, hazel eyes, and I usually wear jeans, graphic tees, and sneakers. I also wear gold hoops and a septum ring.”
If you’re able to upload a photo (some AI platforms or tools like DALL·E or Midjourney support this), ChatGPT can help analyze or describe your look to generate a super accurate doll prompt.
Step 2: Define Your Doll’s Style
You can go classic, fantasy, modern, or totally out-of-the-box. Ask yourself: Do you want the doll to look like a real-world version of you, or a stylized fantasy version?
Should it wear your daily outfits, or a themed costume (fairy, cyberpunk, royal, etc.)?
Prompt example: “Make a version of me as a space explorer doll with silver armor, glowing tattoos, and a high ponytail.”
ChatGPT will translate that into a rich visual prompt: “A female doll with curly black hair in a high ponytail, medium brown skin, hazel eyes, wearing sleek silver space armor with glowing teal tattoos across her arms and neck. She has a futuristic visor and utility boots.”
Step 3: Generate the Doll Image
With your visual description ready, you can use a doll creator website or an AI art generator to visualize it. Try:
- Picrew – Choose an avatar style and customize details
- Doll Divine / Azaleas Dolls – Great for themed looks
- DALL·E or Midjourney – Use ChatGPT’s image prompt for more stylized AI-generated art
- Ready Player Me – For creating a 3D avatar based on your photo
You can ask ChatGPT: “Turn my doll description into an image prompt for DALL·E or Midjourney.”
Step 4: Print or Share
Once you’ve created your doll:
- Save or download your image
- Share it on social media
- Use it as an avatar, profile pic, or in digital projects
Go further and create a physical version using 3D custom doll services like:
- My Twinn (custom dolls from photos)
- Makies (3D printed customizable dolls)
- Etsy creators for handcrafted mini versions