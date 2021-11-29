Here’s what to expect from dating in 2022

Dating has changed in many ways since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

With lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing measures, it has been more challenging than ever to put yourself out there and meet new people.

According to women-first dating app Bumble, 2022 will be all about taking some of our pandemic behaviours and applying them positively to our dating lives.

The popular dating app have revealed the five trends that will define dating in the new year, so you know what to expect if you’re looking for love.

Take a look:

1. Fast-Forwarding

The pandemic has defined the last two years, and what you wanted at the start is likely not what you are looking for in a partner now.

For 1 in 3 (34%) people on Bumble, the pandemic has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

Globally 2 in 3 people (61%) say they are now prioritising emotional availability and 1 in 4 (23%) say they care less about appearances.

2. Hobby Dates.

From baking to starting your own business – more than half of us have picked up new hobbies and skills since the pandemic began.

According to Bumble, some top interests in Ireland include pubs, dogs, gigs, cooking, football and comedy – and 1 in 4 people are planning dates around their new hobbies.

Doing something you already love and connecting with someone over shared interests is a great way to get back into dating post-lockdown.

3. Consciously Single

2022 is all about finding that someone, not just anyone.

According to Bumble, the pandemic has made half of us (53%) realise that it’s actually OK to be alone for a while.

Looking ahead, people are consciously making a decision to be single, with the majority of singletons (54%) being more mindful and intentional in how, and when, they date.

4. Dry Dating

Lockdown has resulted in new drinking habits, especially post-confinement.

In fact, Bumble have found that 1 in 3 (34%) people are now more likely to consider going on a ‘dry date’ than they were pre-pandemic. This is even higher amongst those who are 32 and younger.

5. Power PDA

With vaccination rates increasing – PDA is back in a big way and it looks like it’s not just celeb couples like Kourtney and Travis who are into it!

Globally, more than 2 in 3 (68%) say that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s Head of UK and Ireland, said: “If 2020 was the year of reflection, 2021 has been a year of discovery and we expect to see that continue into the new year.”

“Along with rediscovering some of our favourite date spots, we’ve seen that people on Bumble are looking to discover new people, new priorities, and explore new ways of dating.”

“As we head into the new year, our dating lives are a blank page and this makes for an exciting time to try something new. It could be changing what we prioritise in a partner, being more intentional about when we date, or just sharing the activities we love.”

“With half of single people looking to ‘reset’ their dating, we anticipate that coming months will be big for romance.”

Research was conducted by Bumble using internal data and polling between 6th-21st October, 2021 with a sample of more than 8,500 Bumble users across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, and United States.