Did you know that your perfect Starbucks order could be written in the stars?

A new website had launched that will help you find out what drink you should order from the popular coffee company – according to your star sign.

Starbucks have teamed up with the astrology app Sanctuary to help customers learn more about which drink pairs best with their sign.

The website, starbucksstarsigns.com, also gives users a personalised horoscope and reveals their spring colour and flower.

Lauren Ash, Astrologer at Sanctuary, said in a statement: “When developing the star sign and drink pairings, we looked at the core personality traits of each sign to identify a beverage that acts as an expression of your planetary ruler.

“These readings are designed to empower anyone, regardless of star sign, to lean into that energy with the fresh start of spring.”

Find out your perfect Starbucks order, according to your star sign, here.