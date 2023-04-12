Everything you need to know about life path numbers – and how you can calculate yours

Your life path number, aka your destiny number, provides solid details about your personality and the type of life you’ll lead.

It is calculated by adding all the numbers if your birth date together to reveal a single digit.

Find out how to calculate your life path number below”

The Reducing Method

You’ll need to reduce the three parts of your birth date, i.e. the date, the month and the year, and add them together to reveal a single digit.

The month, i.e. November = 11, is reduced to 1+1 = 2.

The date, i.e. 29, is reduced to 2 + 9 = 11, which is then reduced to 1 + 1 = 2.

The year, i.e. 1997, is reduced to 1 + 9 + 9 + 7 = 26, which is then reduced to 2 + 6 = 8.

You then add the single digits (2, 2 and 8) together, which equals 12.

If this number equals 11, 22 or 33, you do not need to reduce it any further. If not, it is reduced a final time (in this case it’s 3) – which is your life path number.

Life Path #1

Your key words are: independent, unique, self-motivated, proactive, courageous and entrepreneurial.

You’re born to act quickly and have the ability to adjust if your life course changes.

You’re drawn to careers that involve innovation, entrepreneurship, management, leadership and life coaching.

Life Path #2

Your key words are: peaceful, intuitive, wise, compassionate, collaborative and understanding.

Your thrive as part of a team because you’re an understanding individual – you’re naturally a people person.

You’re drawn to careers that involve teaching, healing, therapy, administration, accountancy and mediation.

Life Path #3

Your key words are: funny, creative, charismatic, expressive, social and imaginative.

You know how to embrace life; you’re charming, confident, romantic and creative.

You’re drawn to careers that involve acting, teaching, travel, therapy, writing, hospitality and sales.

Life Path #4

Your key words are: conscientious, grounded, pragmatic, reliable, determined and practical.

You always work hard to achieve a goal as you’re a dedicated and responsible individual.

You’re drawn to careers which involve editing, accountancy, analysis, engineering, law enforcement and property.

Life Path #5

Your key words are: versatile, charismatic, restless, resourceful, communicative and adventurous.

You’re on a lifelong adventure, willing to soak up every experience you’re offered.

You’re drawn to careers in and around events, PR, journalism, teaching, travel, consulting, and sales.

Life Path #6

Your key words are: nurturing, compassionate, supportive, helpful, perceptive and wise.

You’re the advice giver, and a perfection-seeker.

You’re drawn to careers which involve therapy, healing, nutrition, beauty, fashion, interior decorating, teaching, counselling, and hospitality.

Life Path #7

Your key words are: analytical, questioning, intellectual, intuitive, problem-solving and philosophical.

You have an intuitive side, and are spiritually wise.

You’re drawn to careers that involve innovation, engineering, technology, digital communications, strategy, and journalism.

Life Path #8

Your key words are: driven, ambitious, strong, materialistic, proud, organised, conscientious and entrepreneurial.

You’re dedicated to achieving your life goals, and you have a natural talent for minding your money.

You’re drawn to careers in business, property development, leadership, law, project management, banking, finance, and property.

Life Path #9

Your key words are: generous, kind, helpful, creativity, patient, passionate and caring.

You’ve fought your way through life’s hardships and have gained immense strength and awareness in doing so.

You’re drawn to careers in teaching, counselling, social work, law, the creative arts, HR, government work, and fitness.

Life Path #11

Your key words are: intuitive, inspiring, perceptive, open-minded and optimistic.

You’re incredibly intuitive and may even exhibit psychic abilities.

You’re an uplifting person, and seek to be the best version of yourself to better not only your own life, but the lives of others.

You’re drawn to careers in life coaching, therapy, film and TV, writing, healing, sports, politics, and invention.

Life Path #22

Your key words are: idealistic, focused, visionary, imaginative, practical and perfection-seeking.

You truly believe in the power of manifestation, and have the imagination and drive to make any dream a reality.

You’re drawn to careers that involve environmentalism, engineering, technology, architecture, health care, innovation, and politics.

Life Path #33

Your key words are: creative, intuitive, compassionate, nurturing and responsible.

Birth dates that add up life path #33 are very rare, you’re what’s known as a “Master Teacher”.

You’re an artistic person, who does your best work with others rather than by yourself.

You’re drawn to creative careers that allow you to work with others, like film, teaching, comedy, acting, charity work, or counselling.