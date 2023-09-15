6 signs you’re dating a narcissist

Narcissism is a self-centred personality type.

It derives its name from Greek mythology – Narcissus fell in love with his own reflection in the water, and eventually drowned after trying to possess the image he didn’t believe to be his own.

Today, narcissism broadly describes those who are arrogant, ostentatious, selfish, and superficially charming.

There are a number of red flags associated with dating a narcissist.

We’ve compiled a list of six signs that the person you’re seeing may be a narcissist.

Take a look:

They monopolise conversations

You may be dating a narcissist if you find they tend to take the reigns of the conversation, directing it towards them i.e. how their day was, their ambitions, their plans…

Narcissists also tend to speak in patronising and condescending tones.

They don’t take accountability for anything

If you’re dating a narcissist, you may feel that you apologise for everything – even if you’re not the one, or the only one in the wrong.

Narcissists don’t ever believe that they’re in the wrong.

They have a sense of entitlement and view others as inferior

As self-centred as they are, narcissists feel entitled to certain things.

They also tend to view others around them as inferior.

They lack empathy towards others

Narcissists have a lack of self-awareness, which translates into a lack of awareness that others exist and have feelings, needs and desires.

They become impatient and irritated when criticised

Narcissists aren’t the best at digesting criticism.

You’ll notice that they become impatient, agitated or annoyed when they receive any criticism, whether it’s harsh or constructive.

They’re preoccupied with fantasies of success, power, beauty and love

Narcissists believe they’re capable of exceptionally high levels of achievement, even when they don’t have the skillset or abilities to prove it’s possible.

They tend to fantasise about the finest things in life i.e. the highest beauty standards and a fairytale romance.