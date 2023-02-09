5 tips for singletons ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it can be a difficult time for some people.

If you’re going through a break-up or have just been unlucky in love recently, you may not feel like celebrating the most romantic day of the year.

Dr. Caroline West, Bumble’s sex and relationships expert, has shared her top tips for singletons who are struggling ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Take a look:

Prioritise yourself

Dr. Caroline says: “By working towards self acceptance, we can nurture our emotional intelligence and protect ourselves from unhealthy relationships.”

“Feeling positive and confident in ourselves helps us to explore life on more stable footing, including dating.”

“This month make sure you’re doing things that make you feel good and put you in a positive frame of mind.”

Avoid single shaming

Dr. Caroline explains: “Bumble found that more than 1 in 4 people said that prying questions from friends and family about their relationship status annoyed them at this time of year.”

“Preparing an answer that you feel comfortable with can help you feel more confident and less ‘on the spot’.”

“Maybe switch things up and ask them how their romantic life is, and they might realise how tough these questions are!”

Process your feelings

Dr. Caroline says: “It’s OK to feel overwhelmed and anxious around Valentine’s Day. Whilst it’s unpleasant to feel this way, try and sit with your feelings and see this as an opportunity to review your relationship with yourself.”

“This practice of introspection may reveal more about your wants and needs which is important for future relationships. “

Dust off the cobwebs

Dr. Caroline warns singletons to avoid contacting old flames ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Although returning to or thinking about past flames can be tempting amidst the Valentine’s Day pressure, why not try Bumble’s trend of ‘Cobwebbing’ by brushing off the old to make way for the new?”

Cobwebbing means getting rid of anything that reminds you of an old relationship, so you can start a new slate.

Date your way

“Whilst you may feel pressure at this time of year to date or be in a relationship, Bumble has found that people are choosing to be ‘Consciously Single’.”

“If you’re considering this approach, take the time to be more mindful and intentional about how you date.”

“Bumble also offers a ‘Snooze’ mode so you can snooze the app for a time of your choosing, allowing you some breathing space and you can pick back up when you’re ready.”