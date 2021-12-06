5 New Year’s Resolutions To Try For 2022

There’s only a few weeks left of 2021, so it’s a good time to start thinking about your resolutions for next year.

We’ve all fallen victim to the trap of setting unattainable goals at the start of the year and never actually sticking to them.

To help you out this year, we’ve listed five realistic New Year’s resolutions that you can commit to, to help you become the best version of yourself in 2022.

Ditch A Bad Habit

Making an effort to ditch a bad habit such as nail biting, gossiping, smoking or impulse buying is a great way to start 2022.

You don’t have to go cold turkey straight away, just little changes like smoking one less cigarette a day or going a week without biting one of your nails.

Ditching a habit can take months, so be patient with yourself and reward yourself at every milestone. If you do give in, don’t give up – start again and hopefully you’ll do better the next time.

If you need some extra help ditching a bad habit, you can reach out to a professional for tips.

Stop Negative Self Talk

It’s true what they say – we are our own worst enemy and can be our own biggest critic too. Let 2022 be the year of self-love for you, and learn to talk to yourself in a nicer way.

Whenever you catch yourself thinking or saying something negative about your appearance, your performance, your personality etc, try and stop the thought in it’s tracks. Think about something you do like about yourself or something you’re good at instead.

When you treat yourself with kindness, you will boost your overall mood and will have a lot more of a positive year.

Get 8 Hours Sleep

Getting eight hours sleep each night is a great goal to set for the new year.

A good night sleep can do wonders for both your physical and mental health, and make you wake up in a better mindset and ready to take on the day.

You’re of course going to have some late nights when you’re out with friends, but just try to catch up on your sleep during the week and you’re bound to feel a whole lot better.

A good tip is to turn your phone on do not disturb mode when you’re ready to switch off for the night, so you aren’t disturbed by notifications and won’t get caught mindlessly scrolling on social media.

Start A New Hobby/Restart An Old Hobby

Doing something that brings you joy is important in life in 2022.

Whether you’ve been dying to try out a new hobby such as painting or yoga, or have been meaning to get back into doing something you once loved like reading or riding a bike, make next year the year you push yourself to do so.

We’ve spent months inside binging TV shows and on our phones, so it’s nice to have another hobby that makes you feel good.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising benefits both your physical and mental health, and it is recommended that you do at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day.

Exercise is one of the most promised and broken resolutions each year, as people tend to set unrealistic expectations for themselves that they give up on days later.

You don’t need to commit to going to the gym every morning, seven days a week. Instead, try getting out for a walk on your work break or in the evening when you get home.

You can always go with a friend for a catch up, or use the time to listen to your favourite album or a new podcast.

Doing exercise is also a great way to increase your water uptake as you tend to get thirsty after physical activity.