Wicked pop-up and green-screen experience opens on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Universal Pictures Ireland has unveiled its Wicked pop-up and green-screen experience in Dublin, celebrating the release of the highly anticipated movie musical.

Be transported into the magical world of Oz, and celebrate the release of the most anticipated film of the year.

The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide starting this Friday, November 22nd.

The pop-up is at 110 Grafton Street, Dublin 2 and is a free experience so a ticket is not required.

Opening hours:

Wednesday November 20th: 11am – 9pm

Thursday November 21st: 11am – 9pm

Friday November 22nd: 11am – 6pm

Saturday November 23rd: 10am – 7pm

The upcoming film is based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel and hit Broadway musical, which debuted starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz which sees Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) cast as the wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt Wizard who rules the land.

Ariana Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.