Steal Her Style: Love Island legend Faye Winter stuns in green at the Goss Countdown Show in Dublin

Love Island legend Faye Winter dressed to impress at the Goss Countdown Show in Dublin on Monday night.

In partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, Goss.ie hosted a special event to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on August 4th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker were joined by some of our all time favourite Love Island stars – including Faye, Laura Anderson, and Mitch Taylor — to discuss everything that happened this season, while reflecting on their own experiences on the show.

Taking place at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests were treated to drinks by Tequila Rose, and a fashion pop-up by Oh Polly on the night.

A host of guests on the night were also dressed by Oh Polly, including Love Island icon Faye, who wowed in the brand’s Oliana Asymmetric Halterneck Maxi Dress in Olive Green.

You can get the dress here for €88.95.

