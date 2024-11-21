PICS: Stars step out at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema

Stars stepped out at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Spotted showing off their gorgeous Wicked-themed outfits on the day were Terrie McEvoy, Pamela Laird, Molly Roberts, Dev Skehan, Nia Gallagher and Aideen Kate Murphy.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.