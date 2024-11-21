PICS: Stars step out at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema

Stars stepped out at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema.
After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.
Spotted showing off their gorgeous Wicked-themed outfits on the day were Terrie McEvoy, Pamela Laird, Molly Roberts, Dev Skehan, Nia Gallagher and Aideen Kate Murphy.
Terrie McEvoy pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ariana Grindr pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Patrick Blue pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Paddy McGurgan and Ciara McKeon pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy and their son Alex pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Molly Roberts pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dev Skehan pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Nia Gallagher pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emer Walsh pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Shekleton and Nathan Barry pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Aisling Kavanagh pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.
Carla Piera Fitzgerald pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dillon St Paul pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
David O Reilly pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Avila Lipsett pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Niamh Moriarty pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Elise Brennan pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Power pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Victoria Secret pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Davina Divine pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Dixon pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ellie Kelly pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Helen Steele and Tara Garvy pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Karen Koster and her daughter Eve pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Tara Murray pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Vaughan -Ellis Campion and Kasey Campion pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Carl Dawson pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
TJ Hyland pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Anna Bastos pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Belle Azure and Harry Silke pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Buckley with her daughters Jude and Beau pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jennifer Zamparelli with her children Enzo and Florence pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dominique Nugent pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sonya Lennon pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy
Niamh O Connor pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of WICKED at the Light House Cinema, Dublin. WICKED is in cinemas from this Friday 22nd November. Picture Brian McEvoy