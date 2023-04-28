REVEALED: The overall winner of Best Dressed at the Punchestown Races

Nomi Brennan was announced as the overall winner of Best Dressed at the 2023 Punchestown Races on Friday.

All week, style scouts were tasked with finding the most stylish attendees at the racecourse, with finalists being selected each day ahead of the grand final.

In association with Bollinger, the competition was open to those who catch the eye of the Style Council members by dressing with elegance, creativity and confidence.

The sustainability and appropriateness of outfits were also considered.

Nomi Brennan, who was picked as a finalist on Wednesday, wowed in a baby pink midi dress by Kika Vargas.

The 32-year-old from Leitrim paired the look with a headpiece by Wendy Louise Designs, black mules by Dutch brand Wanderer, and a YSL bag she borrowed from her mum.

Nomi has won a ‘money can’t buy’ trip of a lifetime for two to the home of Bollinger.

The amazing prize includes flights to Paris, a five-star hotel, Michelin star dining, a private chauffeur, and an exclusive Champagne Bollinger experience including a private tour of the cellars, vineyards, gardens, house and overnight stay in the beautiful capital of the champagne region Reims. Plus one year’s supply of Bollinger.

Nomi said: “I am so delighted to have been picked, all of my friends and family were so supportive and I just can’t wait to go on the trip!”

The Bollinger Style Council consisted of Jess Colivet, Lawson Mpame, Suzie O’Neill, David O’Connor, Katie Du Jour, Sinead Keary, Sarah Battle and Roxanne Parker.

Perhaps the most qualified member of the council was Bollinger’s International Michelle O’Sullivan – who has observed the Punchestown style evolving since 2016.

The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter was the focus of all things fashion at The Punchestown Festival this year, which runs from Tuesday, April 25 until Saturday, April 29.