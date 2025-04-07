PICS: Well-known faces step out to celebrate five years of Disney+

A host of well-known faces stepped out to celebrate five years of Disney+ in Ireland.

Disney+ marked five years of streaming with an exclusive event At Epic in Dublin’s CHQ Building, celebrating five years full of exciting stories, thrilling series and unforgettable streaming experiences.

Guests enjoyed interactive and immersive experiences celebrating some of their must-see titles including FX’s The Bear, The Simpsons, LucasFilm’s Andor, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Rivals.

Guests on the night included Deric Hartigan, Paul Ryder, Soulé, Thomas Crosse, Saibh Skelly, Luke Thomas, David O’Reilly, Lorna Spaine and more.

Disney+ also unveiled an exciting lineup of titles set to premiere in Ireland in 2025 including FX’s highly anticipated Alien: Earth, the new limited series FX’s Dying for Sex starring Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, star-studded UK Original The Stolen Girl alongside Lucasfilm’s Andor season 2 returning for its long-awaited conclusion, and Searchlight Pictures’ Award-winning A Real Pain.

Not to mention critically acclaimed and multiple Emmy® award-winning series returning including FX’s The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and the latest season of The Simpsons now streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Ireland.

Disney+ also welcomes the return of the sisterhood with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”swinging back onto the platform with season two on 15 May 2025.

Further to this, widely anticipated series from National Geographic includes Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Underdogs, Ocean with David Attenborough, and Tucci in Italy.