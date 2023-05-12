Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for Zadig&Voltaire’s new fragrance launch in Dublin

Kendra Becker | Editor
A host of well-known faces stepped out for Zadig&Voltaire’s new fragrance launch in Dublin.

To celebrate the arrival of their new scents, This Is! Him Undressed and This Is! Her Undressed, the beloved brand hosted brunch for Ireland’s beauty aficionados on the Rooftop of Anantara The Marker Hotel.

Guests enjoyed a delectable brunch overlooking the spectacular skyline of Dublin city while discovering the brands complete olfactory closet, with an engraver on hand customising fragrances throughout the afternoon.

Lynn Kelly is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Ben Sun is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Bonnie Ryan is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Ashley Kehoe is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Triona McCarthy is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.

Guests on the day included Influencers Bonnie Ryan, Ashley and Emma Kehoe, Lawson Mpame, Lynn Kelly, Ashlee Coburn, Eabha O’Donoghue, Ben Sun, and Lorna Spaine.

TV presenters Katja Mia and Paul Ryder were also in attendance, alongside dancer Adam Fogarty.

Unravelling the true spirit of rebellion, the brand’s enchanting scents, which encapsulate the essence of chic sophistication, are now available to enthusiasts across the country in a variety of stockists and online.

Katja Mia is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Eabha O’Donoghue is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Adam Fogerty is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Lawson Mpame is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Lorna Spaine is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Paul Ryder is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Rebecca Sheckleton is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.
Brendan O’Loughlin is pictured as Zadig&Voltaire Fragrances Make a Stylish Entrance in Ireland With Star Studded Rooftop Brunch.

Two companion fragrances, This Is! Undressed, offers an updated take on their iconic This Is! Him and This Is! Her fragrances.

Featuring exceptional notes directly inspired by the electric pleasures of the flesh, This is Him! Undressed and This Is Her! Undressed compliment and respond to each other perfectly, stripping away pretence and revealing the essence of sensuality and vulnerability, designed to celebrate the raw, authentic beauty of their wearers.

