PICS: Well-known faces step out for West Coast Cooler’s relaunch event

A host of well-known faces stepped out for West Coast Cooler’s relaunch event this week.

The iconic wine cooler brand unveiled its new look (and new cans!) by hosting a BFF Brunch at the Odeon on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

Attendance at the brunch included a mix of Irish personalities such as reigning Miss Ireland Pamela Ashley Uba, TV presenter Muireann O’Connell, and drag artist Paul Ryder, to name a few.

Guests came along to enjoy brunch and refreshments, including West Coast Cooler Original & Rosé, and some West Coast Cooler summer cocktails.

The brunch was accompanied by an intimate chat among BFF comedians Emma Doran (West Coast Cooler brand ambassador), Shane Dan Byrne, and Julie Jay.

The trio gassed about topics from friendship dilemmas, to the things that matter most to real pals.

West Coast Cooler’s new look packaging has the same great product inside, and comes in Original and Rosé flavours, in a 750ml bottle and new 250ml can.

West Coast Cooler Original is just 93 calories per can, and West Coast Cooler Rosé is 88 calories per can.