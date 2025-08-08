Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for the special screening of Materialists at The Stella Cinema

Dearbhla Silke and Louise Cooney pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
A host of well-known faces stepped out for a special preview screening of Materialists at The Stella Cinema in Rathmines.

Guests on the night included influencers Louise Cooney and Dearbhla Silke, and radio presenter Zeinab Elguzouli.

Materialists boasts a star-studded cast, including Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal at the helm.

Louise Cooney pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Dearbhla Silke pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Zeinab Elguzouli pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sean Munsanje pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Uba pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Johnson stars as Lucy, a young ambitious New York City Matchmaker who thrives in creating perfect love stories, until she finds herself entangled in one she never saw coming.

Torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex, she faces a choice between the life she wants and the love she needs.

Love is her business, but her business gets messy.

The film will hit cinemas on August 13th.

Sam Kelly and Helen Galgey pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Ryan pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Eileen Loughlin pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Amanda Ade, Miriam Olami and Kweya Albert pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Layla Russell pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Croia Fitzpatrick pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Croia Fitzpatrick and Layla Russell pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Natalia and Bogdan Petric pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Eimear Noonan pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Emma Morgan pictured at the special preview screening of Materialists in Stella Cinema, Rathmines,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
