PICS: Well-known faces step out for the special screening of Materialists at The Stella Cinema

A host of well-known faces stepped out for a special preview screening of Materialists at The Stella Cinema in Rathmines.

Guests on the night included influencers Louise Cooney and Dearbhla Silke, and radio presenter Zeinab Elguzouli.

Materialists boasts a star-studded cast, including Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal at the helm.

Johnson stars as Lucy, a young ambitious New York City Matchmaker who thrives in creating perfect love stories, until she finds herself entangled in one she never saw coming.

Torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex, she faces a choice between the life she wants and the love she needs.

Love is her business, but her business gets messy.

The film will hit cinemas on August 13th.