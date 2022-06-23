PICS: Well-known faces step out for the opening night of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock

Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre was rocking on Wednesday for the opening night of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical School of Rock.

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the premiere, including Jennifer Zamparelli and her children Florence and Enzo.

Anna Geary and her husband Kevin were also spotted on the night, as well as Jenny Buckley with her daughter Jude, radio Presenter Dave Moore, model Kerri-Nicole Blanc, Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, and influencers Ciara O’Doherty and Grace Mongey.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band – sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Jake Sharp leads the adult cast as Dewey Finn in spectacular style having previously performed the role in the West End.

The show also features 12 incredibly talented new pint-sized prodigies that have joined the cast of the smash hit show for its UK and Ireland tour.

School of Rock – The Musical debuted at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in New York in 2015, and ran for more than three years, picking up four Tony nominations along the way.

It transferred to London in late 2016 and ran for over three years at the New London Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The hot musical continues at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until July 2nd, 2022.