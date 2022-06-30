PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of the 2022 Dublin Horse Show

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of the Dublin Horse Show at Lennan’s Yard on Dublin’s Dawson Street.

The 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Dublin Horse Show takes place from 17th – 21st August in the iconic grounds of the RDS – combining sport, style and socialising in the heart of Dublin.

Influencers Clementine MacNiece and Tara O’Farrell were spotted at the launch, alongside presenter and drag artist Paul Ryder.

The Dublin Horse Show will be packed with five days of action this year.

From the pageantry of the Opening day on Wednesday the 17th, to Ladies Day on Thursday the 18th, the Nations Cup and the Aga Khan Trophy on Friday the 19th, and the much loved Puissance on Saturday the 20th.

The five-event will conclude on Sunday the 21st with the Longines Grand Prix of Ireland, with the largest prize fund of €350,000.

Littlewoods Ireland, soon to be Very, is sponsoring Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show this year.

With a prize fund of over €10,000, it promises to be a day of serious fashion and fantastic fun judged by fashion editor Bairbre Power, and emceed by Laura Woods and Paul Ryder.

Geraldine Ruane, CEO of the RDS, said at the launch: “Everyone involved in the Dublin Horse Show is thrilled that we will be back – bigger and better in August, in the heart of Dublin – which in itself makes this show one of the most unique in the equestrian calendar worldwide.”

Tickets for the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Dublin Horse Show are now available here.