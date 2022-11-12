PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of SOSU Cosmetics’ Christmas range

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of SOSU Cosmetics’ Christmas range.

SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold kicked off the festive season with their SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 party at 37 Dawson Street on Wednesday night.

The Christmas collection includes six stunning sets to take you from day to night for your festive celebrations.

Guests were treated to cocktails and delicious canapés on the night.

There was also a special musical performance from Riff Shop.

Well-known faces at the event included Terrie McEvoy, Bonnie Ryan, Paul Ryder, Chloe Ormond and Grace Mongey.