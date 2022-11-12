Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of SOSU Cosmetics’ Christmas range

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of SOSU Cosmetics’ Christmas range.

SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold kicked off the festive season with their SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 party at 37 Dawson Street on Wednesday night.

The Christmas collection includes six stunning sets to take you from day to night for your festive celebrations.

Carla Jackson at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy

Guests were treated to cocktails and delicious canapés on the night.

There was also a special musical performance from Riff Shop.

Well-known faces at the event included Terrie McEvoy, Bonnie Ryan, Paul Ryder, Chloe Ormond and Grace Mongey.

Terrie McEvoy at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Chloe Ormond at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Sinéad Gannon, Kate O’Neill and Chloe Walsh at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Dominique Nugent at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Mark Rogers at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Bonnie Ryan at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Lauren Power and Aoife Keenan at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Sean Phipps at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Rachel Foster at the SOSU Sleighs Christmas ’22 event at 37 Dawson Street, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
