PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Kerry Hanaphy’s new Citywest clinic

Davina Devine, Kerry Hanaphy and Andrea Gilligan | Kieran Harnett
A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of Kerry Hanaphy’s new Citywest clinic.

A new era for the beloved Dublin based clinic group, this new location promises to set a new standard in skincare and aesthetics.

Marking 20 years of trailblazing success in the aesthetics industry, founder Kerry Hanaphy welcomed friends and family to celebrate her journey from pioneering nurse to Ireland’s “Lip Queen” and esteemed aesthetics innovator.

Nirina Plunkett, Rebekah O’leary and Roisin Scanlan at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration | Kieran Harnett
Davina Devine and Andrea Gilligan at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett
Denga Phiriga at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett
Denys Samson at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett

Grace O’Driscoll and Paul Ryder at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett

Jessica Borza at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett

Long at the forefront of skincare and anti-ageing in Ireland, the medically led Kerry Hanaphy Clinic stands out as a beacon of experience and innovation in the realm of aesthetics.

Led by a sensational team of doctors, dentists and nurses, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic has three locations across Dublin – South William Street, Citywest and Swords.

The clinics offer their dedicated clients only the best in a vast array of treatments – from Fillers, Anti-Wrinkle, Profhilo and Facials to the newly introduced Softwave, FocusDual and now Polynucleotides – there is something available to suit all skin types, tones and desires.

Kelly Donegan and Amilia Keating at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett

Kon Kelly and Leah Troy at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett
Megan Delaney, Georgina Hoyle, Ericka Croly and Saoirse Burke at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett
Patrick Quinn Byrne and Brendan O’Loughlin at the unveiling of Kerry Hanaphy’s expansion of her Citywest clinic which opened its doors with a star-studded celebration – Kieran Harnett

