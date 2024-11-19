PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Kerry Hanaphy’s new Citywest clinic

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of Kerry Hanaphy’s new Citywest clinic.

A new era for the beloved Dublin based clinic group, this new location promises to set a new standard in skincare and aesthetics.

Marking 20 years of trailblazing success in the aesthetics industry, founder Kerry Hanaphy welcomed friends and family to celebrate her journey from pioneering nurse to Ireland’s “Lip Queen” and esteemed aesthetics innovator.

Long at the forefront of skincare and anti-ageing in Ireland, the medically led Kerry Hanaphy Clinic stands out as a beacon of experience and innovation in the realm of aesthetics.

Led by a sensational team of doctors, dentists and nurses, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic has three locations across Dublin – South William Street, Citywest and Swords.

The clinics offer their dedicated clients only the best in a vast array of treatments – from Fillers, Anti-Wrinkle, Profhilo and Facials to the newly introduced Softwave, FocusDual and now Polynucleotides – there is something available to suit all skin types, tones and desires.