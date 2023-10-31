PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Fields the Jewellers’ latest collection

A host of well-known Irish faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of Fields’ latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery.

The event took place at the beautiful Ladurée Café on South William Street on Friday.

The much-loved Irish jewellery brand took over the café to host an exclusive event for celebrities – including TV presenter Natasha Rocca Devine, celebrity stylists Fiona Fagan and Lorna Duffy, and influencers such as Adam Fogarty and model January Winters.

Highlights of the collection on show included the newest born Lab-Grown Diamonds range, which Fields recently introduced into several stores and online.

The Born range consists of 57 lab-grown diamond designs from engagement rings, to wedding bands to the perfect self-gifts such as a classic tennis bracelet, pendent diamond stud earrings and a diamond solitaire necklace.

As engagement season is fast approaching, Fields wanted to inspire brides to be with their vast selection of bridal jewellery, and so the evening had a bridal theme running through it, with florals reminiscent of a bridal bouquet placed throughout the stunning venue.