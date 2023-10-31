Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of Fields the Jewellers’ latest collection

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

A host of well-known Irish faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of Fields’ latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery.

The event took place at the beautiful Ladurée Café on South William Street on Friday.

The much-loved Irish jewellery brand took over the café to host an exclusive event for celebrities – including TV presenter Natasha Rocca Devine, celebrity stylists Fiona Fagan and Lorna Duffy, and influencers such as Adam Fogarty and model January Winters.

Adam Fogarty pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Lorna Spaine pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Ariana Dunne pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Cathy O’Connor pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda

Highlights of the collection on show included the newest born Lab-Grown Diamonds range, which Fields recently introduced into several stores and online.

The Born range consists of 57 lab-grown diamond designs from engagement rings, to wedding bands to the perfect self-gifts such as a classic tennis bracelet, pendent diamond stud earrings and a diamond solitaire necklace.

As engagement season is fast approaching, Fields wanted to inspire brides to be with their vast selection of bridal jewellery, and so the evening had a bridal theme running through it, with florals reminiscent of a bridal bouquet placed throughout the stunning venue.

Charlie Power pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Claire Hyland pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Dillon St Paul Elaine Stenson pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Eider Leite pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Filomena Kaguako pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Fiona Fagan pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
January Russell Winters pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Jennie McGinn pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Lorna Duffy pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Monika Klinaviciute pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Natasha Rocca Devine, Avila Lipsett and Dillon St. Paul
pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Natasha Rocca Devine pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Ruth Flanagan pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie Vavasseur pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Zoe Coady pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Zeinab Elguzouli pictured as Fields the Jewellers showcased their latest collection of lab-grown diamonds and bridal jewellery range to a host of well-known faces at the bougee Ladurée Café Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us