PICS: Well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere screening of Babylon

The Stella Cinema in Rathmines was a hive of activity on Monday evening, as guests took to the red carpet for the special preview screening Babylon.

The film, which boasts a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, traces the rise and fall of characters during the era of decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

A host of well-known faces were spotted on the red carpet on the night, including Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Donal Skehan, Michelle McGrath, Bonnie Ryan, Pamela Laird, Paul Ryder and Triona McCarthy.

Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

Babylon opens in cinemas nationwide on January 20th.