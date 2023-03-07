PICS: Well-known faces step out at the preview screening of Scream 6

Well-known faces stepped out at the preview screening of Scream 6 on Monday evening.

The screening took place in the Odeon Cinema in Point Square.

Courteney Cox stars alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barerra, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in the latest instalment in the long-running horror franchise.

Scream 6 is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 10.

Well-known faces at the event included James Patrice Butler, Emer O’Neill, Paul Ryder, Damien Broderick and Pamela Joyce.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: