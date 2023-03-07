Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the preview screening of Scream 6

Well-known faces stepped out at the preview screening of Scream 6 on Monday evening.

The screening took place in the Odeon Cinema in Point Square.

Courteney Cox stars alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barerra, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in the latest instalment in the long-running horror franchise.

James Patrice and Susie Griffin pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Scream 6 is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 10.

Well-known faces at the event included James Patrice Butler, Emer O’Neill, Paul Ryder, Damien Broderick and Pamela Joyce.

Take a look at the photos from the event below:

Dillon St Paul pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Corina Gaffey pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Leah Walsh and Kasey Carruth pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Billy Bunzari pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Damien Broderick pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Chloe O’Shea, Keava Connolly and Kaya Connolly pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Karl Bowe pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lynsey Ann Mulvey pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emer O’Neill pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brandon Stone pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Eddie McCann and Paul Ryder pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Joyce pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brendan O’Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Raymond Scott and Jay Farrell pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Justine Nantale pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Chelsea Farrell pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
