PICS: Well-known faces step out at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Morah Ryan and Bonnie Ryan pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Emma Costigan
Well-known faces stepped out at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

The special screening took place at Cineworld on Parnell Street, Dublin.

The film is the third instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and is set within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stephen Lynch as Star-Lord and and Luke O’Brien as Kraglin pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin.
Picture: Andres Poveda

The highly anticipated film sees fan-favourites Chris Pratt [Peter Quill/Star-Lord], Zoe Saldaña [Gamora], Dave Bautista [Drax the Destroyer], Bradley Cooper [Rocket Raccoon], Karen Gillan [Nebula], Pom Klementieff [Mantis] and Vin Diesel [Groot] reprise their respective roles.

The main cast will be joined by Will Poulter [Adam Warlock] and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki [Ayesha].

Well-known faces in attendance at the premiere included Bonnie Ryan and her mum Morah Ryan, Shauna Davitt, Ryan Mar and Keith Barry.

Check out the pics from the event below:

Naomi Shofoluwe and Scott Carroll pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Caitriona O’Connor and Lilly Grant pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Keith Barry pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Clint Drieberg and David Mitchell pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Harrison (10) and Kevin Lavery pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Shauna Davitt and Ryan Mar pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Timi Ogunyemi and Teme Ogunyemi pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Rachel Akano and Emma Okuoimose pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Rick O’Shea pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Rob Klein and Yasmin Sinan pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Mark the Science Guy pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Tesy Ehiguese pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jimmy Mwanga and Mikaila Walsh pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jo Archibald and Dillon St Paul pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jamiu Akambi pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Garry O’Brien and David Scanlon pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jane Gilligan and Noah Gilligan (9) pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Graham Quinn and Darren Conway pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Naomi Jerimiah pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Niall Kavanagh and Mark Power pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Joel Harrington and Gerry McGucken pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Dave Olu pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jesse Ogbomor pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Keith and Mairead Barry with son Braden (11) and Mathew Woodcock (12) pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Conor Merriman and Adam Hurley pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Matthew Keating and Karla Murray pictured at Special Preview Screening of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
