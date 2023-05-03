PICS: Well-known faces step out at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Well-known faces stepped out at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

The special screening took place at Cineworld on Parnell Street, Dublin.

The film is the third instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and is set within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The highly anticipated film sees fan-favourites Chris Pratt [Peter Quill/Star-Lord], Zoe Saldaña [Gamora], Dave Bautista [Drax the Destroyer], Bradley Cooper [Rocket Raccoon], Karen Gillan [Nebula], Pom Klementieff [Mantis] and Vin Diesel [Groot] reprise their respective roles.

The main cast will be joined by Will Poulter [Adam Warlock] and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki [Ayesha].

Well-known faces in attendance at the premiere included Bonnie Ryan and her mum Morah Ryan, Shauna Davitt, Ryan Mar and Keith Barry.

Check out the pics from the event below: