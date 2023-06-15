PICS: Well-known faces step out at the opening of SOSU Cosmetics store in Dundrum Town Centre

Well-known faces stepped out at the opening of SOSU Cosmetics’ store in Dundrum Town Centre on Wednesday.

Customers can shop the full product line-up from SOSU Cosmetics, Dripping Gold and Bahama Body from today, June 15.

In-store, the team are offering a range of make-up services – including Full Make-up Application (€35), Eyes, Lashes and Brows (€20), Individual Lash Application (€7) and Strip Lash Application (€5).

The team are also on hand to help educate customers on the product range, shade match tan and foundation, and share their tips and tricks on how best to use each product.

SOSU Cosmetics are also supporting smaller Irish businesses; The Smooth Company have popped up in-store for a limited time.

Small Irish businesses who would also like the chance to pop-up in the new Dundrum Town Centre store are encouraged to reach out.

Well-known faces at the event included Paul Ryder, Georgie Crawford, Rosalind Lipsett, Pamela Laird, Holly Carpenter and Stephanie Roche.

