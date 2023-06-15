Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the opening of SOSU Cosmetics store in Dundrum Town Centre

Well-known faces stepped out at the opening of SOSU Cosmetics’ store in Dundrum Town Centre on Wednesday.

Customers can shop the full product line-up from SOSU Cosmetics, Dripping Gold and Bahama Body from today, June 15.

In-store, the team are offering a range of make-up services – including Full Make-up Application (€35), Eyes, Lashes and Brows (€20), Individual Lash Application (€7) and Strip Lash Application (€5).

SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold CEO Caroline Dalton cuts the ribbon at the new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy

The team are also on hand to help educate customers on the product range, shade match tan and foundation, and share their tips and tricks on how best to use each product.

SOSU Cosmetics are also supporting smaller Irish businesses; The Smooth Company have popped up in-store for a limited time.

Small Irish businesses who would also like the chance to pop-up in the new Dundrum Town Centre store are encouraged to reach out.

Well-known faces at the event included Paul Ryder, Georgie Crawford, Rosalind Lipsett, Pamela Laird, Holly Carpenter and Stephanie Roche.

Check out the photos below:

Paul Ryder at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Monika Klinaviciute at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Courtney Fitzgerald at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Stephanie Roche at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Olivia Hayes at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Vicky Mangala at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sarah Jane Foster at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katie Jackson at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Hannah Corcoran at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Eden Byrnes at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Georgie Crawford at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emmanuel Agbons at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ayo Fierce at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Laura Nash at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sarah McDermott at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paula Callan at the opening of new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
The new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
The new SOSU Cosmetics Store in Dundrum Town Centre
Picture: Brian McEvoy
