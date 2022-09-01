Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the opening night of Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of well known faces took to the red carpet at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Wednesday evening for the opening night of the electrifying smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell.

The legendary Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf incorporate their iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums into the spectacular musical, including ‘You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth’, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ and ‘I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

The musical tells an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Martha Kirby and Glenn Adamson from the cast of the electrifying smash hit musical BAT OUT OF HELL
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler from the cast of the electrifying smash hit musical BAT OUT OF HELL
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Martha Kirby, Glenn Adamson, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler from the cast of the electrifying smash hit musical BAT OUT OF HELL
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Bat Out Of Hell will play at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until September 10, 2022. Tickets from €21.00 are on sale now.

Spotted on the red carpet on the opening night were Fair City star Ryan Andrews and his fiancée Michaela O’Neill, Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon and Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba, and Dancing with the Stars pro Laura Nolan.

Check out photos below:

Pamela Uba and Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Uba pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Nolan pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Philip Moore and Briana McTiernan pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Kevin McGahern and Siobhan Cassidy pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Brendan O’Loughlin pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Daragh Casey and Norah Casey pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Fergal Darcy pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ryan Andrews pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michaela O’Neill and Ryan Andrews pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michaela O’Neill pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Brendan O’Loughlin pictured at the opening night of the smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
