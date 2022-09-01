PICS: Well-known faces step out at the opening night of Bat Out of Hell at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

A host of well known faces took to the red carpet at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Wednesday evening for the opening night of the electrifying smash hit musical Bat Out of Hell.

The legendary Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf incorporate their iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums into the spectacular musical, including ‘You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth’, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ and ‘I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

The musical tells an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell will play at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until September 10, 2022. Tickets from €21.00 are on sale now.

Spotted on the red carpet on the opening night were Fair City star Ryan Andrews and his fiancée Michaela O’Neill, Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon and Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba, and Dancing with the Stars pro Laura Nolan.

