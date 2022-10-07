Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of new Dublin bar Tapped

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of the brand new Dublin bar Tapped.

The late bar re-opened in the landmark Dublin venue formerly known as the Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street.

Special guests on the night included influencer Louise Cooney, TikTok star Lauren Whelan, The Circle’s Paddy Smyth, Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba and Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon.

Rob Kenny pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The new sustainability-focused bar, who have the highest number of taps in Ireland with over 50 on site, specialises in local and international craft beer, organic and sustainable wine, and their very own kegged cocktails on tap.

Tapped is also partnered with Dublin Pizza Company and will regularly host some of Dublin’s best DJs.

The Dublin landmark was once Judge Roy Beans, before re-branding as Porterhouse Central back in 2004.

Lauren Whelan pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
James Kavanagh pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

After two years of brainstorming and creating a unique new concept, The Group re-opened the venue last month as Tapped, which is a complete rethink, redesign and rebuild.

Tapped is the only bar that can boast an entrance on Grafton Street, with another entrance on Nassau Street – arguably making it the most superlatively situated bar in Ireland.

You can follow Tapped Dublin on Instagram here

Paddy Smyth pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Corina Gaffey pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Eabha O Donoghue pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Ryan pictured at the exclusive launch of Tapped which had seen a complete transformation sine being the former iconic Dublin institution Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us