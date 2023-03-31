PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Hendrick’s Flora Adora gin

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of Hendrick’s Flora Adora gin.

The event took place on Thursday’s sunny afternoon at Staunton’s on the Green in the heart of Dublin City Centre.

Guests were treated to the new Flora Adora gin, served with tonic water and three thin slices of refreshing cucumber.

Flora Adora is buzzing with an enticing aroma of enchanting flowers and a fresh, herbal character that is classically Hendrick’s in style. The juniper and coriander backbone are lengthened by lush green and wonderfully sweet floral characteristics.

The new gin was curiously perfected by Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie, within the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Southwest Scotland. Lesley loves watching the bees and butterflies at play in her gardens and how they seem to favour particular flowers.

With Flora Adora, Lesley has used this favoured floral bouquet, that is most attractive to our precious pollinators, and used them to distil this refreshing floral infusion.

Lesley Gracie, Hendrick’s Master Distiller, comments: “I find it really relaxing to watch the butterflies and bees busy at work in the garden. It’s fascinating to me how they seem to settle on some plants more than others.”

“Certain flowers are more enticing to the pollinators and it’s these blooms that I’ve used to create a botanical blend for Hendrick’s Flora Adora.”

Eimear Genin, Marketing Manager adds: “As with all of the Cabinet of Curiosities releases, the base is always Hendrick’s original Gin – made with the same 11 dried botanicals distilled in two utterly dissimilar stills and distinctly consummated with rose and cucumber. Any other additional botanicals are layered on top. In the case of FLORA ADORA, this is a floral bouquet that is particularly attractive to our flying friends.”

Check out the photos from the event below: