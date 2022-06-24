PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Eddie Rockets’ new Summer Lovin’ range

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of Eddie Rockets’ new Summer Lovin’ range at Eddie Rockets in South Anne Street, Dublin on Thursday evening.

Guests on the night included Pamela Uba, Jenny Dixon and her husband Tom Neville, Thomas Crosse as well Brian Dunphy of the High Kings, Caitriona O’Connor, Terence Power and Calum O Brien.

The exciting new range includes a new Summer Burger – the BBQ Chick.

The BBQ Chick features a fillet of chicken, a delicious mix of grilled peppers & onions, BBQ sauce & of course Eddie Rocket’s famous secret sauce.

The burger is served in a fun metal basket and comes with fries and Rocket Rings (Eddie’s huge hand breaded onion rings). The BBQ Chick is €12.95.

The new range also features six new summer drinks – including a refreshing ginger beer & lime mocktail, a range of cider cocktails served over crushed ice and a pink & bubbly candyfloss and prosecco snipe.

Keep an eye out for the Summer Lovin’ range now available in an Eddie Rocket’s diner near you.

Perfect food & drinks to eat indoors or outside. There ain’t no finer Summertime diner!

Check out more photos from last night’s launch below: