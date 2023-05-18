PICS: Well-known faces step out at the Irish premiere of Fast X

Well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of Fast X at Cineworld, Dublin on Wednesday night.

The film, which will be released in cinemas on May 19, is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Having completed many missions against impossible odds, Dom Toretto [Vin Diesel] and his family now confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced…

In 2011, Dom and his crew defeated nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reynes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

What they didn’t realise was his son, Dante [Jason Mamoa], witnessed the entire ordeal and has spent the past twelve years masterminding a plan to make them pay the ultimate price.

His villainous plan will scatter Dom’s family from LA to Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antartica, before setting his sights on his ultimate target: Dom’s eight-year-old son, Little Brian [Leo Abelo Perry].

Check out the photos from the event below: