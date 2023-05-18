Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Well-known faces step out at the Irish premiere of Fast X

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of Fast X at Cineworld, Dublin on Wednesday night.

The film, which will be released in cinemas on May 19, is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Having completed many missions against impossible odds, Dom Toretto [Vin Diesel] and his family now confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced…

In 2011, Dom and his crew defeated nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reynes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

What they didn’t realise was his son, Dante [Jason Mamoa], witnessed the entire ordeal and has spent the past twelve years masterminding a plan to make them pay the ultimate price.

His villainous plan will scatter Dom’s family from LA to Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antartica, before setting his sights on his ultimate target: Dom’s eight-year-old son, Little Brian [Leo Abelo Perry].

Check out the photos from the event below:

Shanice Griffin pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Lorna Spaine pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Mick Medeiros pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Elisha Stokes pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Jay Kavanagh pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Joanne Phibbs pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Michaela Meagher and Jay Kavanagh pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Conor Farrell and Chelsea Farrell pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Hayley Doherty pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Matthew King and Karl Doyle pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Thomas Cross and Enya Martin pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
John Kenny and Patrick Blue pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Mandy Maher pictured at the Irish premiere screening of FAST X at Cineworld, Dublin ahead of its release in cinemas nationwide this Friday 19th May. Picture: Andres Poveda
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us