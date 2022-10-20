Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the Irish premiere of Black Adam

Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of Black Adam on Wednesday evening.

Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo star in the DC film – which hits cinemas across the country on October 21.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam.”

“Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.”

 

The Irish premiere took place at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin.

Mentalist and hypnotist Keith Barry attended the event with his wife Mairead and their children Braden and Breanna.

Other Irish stars in attendance included influencer Rachel Gorry, comedian Enya Martin, and DJ Mona Lyxa.

Check out photos from the event below:

Keith Barry and his wife Mairead pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Enya Martin pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Dance Group Cairde pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Damien Broderick pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ruth Charles pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Amanda Ade pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Keith Barry with his wife Mairead and their children Braden and Breanna pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Rachel Gorry pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Mona Lxsa pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
1K3 pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Alexis Vaganova pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Dillon St Paul pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Stuart Mackey pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
SYLTT pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Alexis Vaganova and Kwanele Nomoyi pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Matt Hodge pictured at the Irish Premiere of Black Adam at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
