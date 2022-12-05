PICS: Well-known faces step out at the Black and Irish Gala Awards

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the second Black and Irish Gala Awards in Dublin on Saturday night.

The event, which took place in the Radisson Blu Stillorgan, saw hundreds of people come together to celebrate trailblazers in the Black and Irish community.

It was a big night for Dami Hope, who flew in from LA to attend the awards. The Love Island star picked up awards for Personality of the Year and Creator of the year.

The night began by honoring Jude Hughes for his decades of incredible work. Jude received a standing ovation and his words of encouragement to the up and coming black and irish community were really felt around the room.

Leon from the Black and Irish team announced that the BIG award is now being named the Jude Hughes BIG award. The inaugural Jude Hughes BIG awards was won by the poet, playwright and performer, Feli Speaks.

The formal awards ceremony began then with Podcast of the Year, sponsored by RTÉ. The winner of Podcast of the Year was the Where’s Your Head Podcast.

Dr. Ebun Joseph and Destiny Ayo Vaughn won Educator and Activist of the Year respectively, and Michael Abidoye was crowned Community Star of the Year.

The awards then turned focus to business and entrepreneurship with Manni the Barber picking up Entrepreneur of the Year, Open Circle winning Community Organisation of the Year, and Sparkles Cocktails Piping HBA Studios and Shades of Beauty for Business of the Year.

The night of awards and entertainment continued with Ireland’s fastest man and woman picking up male and female sports stars of the year.

Israel’s speech had the room buzzing with excitement for what’s in store for the Black and Irish community in 2023.

Actor of the Year was well contested with three strong nominees. Florence Adebambo picked up the award.

The Female Artist of the Year was awarded to Tolu Makay, and the Male Artist of the Year went to Offica. The duo both picked up the award for the second year in a row.

The Outstanding Contribution to Music Award went to Mixed by Simba. The award capped off an excellent night of celebrating amazing members of the Black and Irish community.

The night carried on for many who had the opportunity to see live performances from Gliders, a surprise set from charting drill artist Sello, Fyer Band and a set to close the night from DJ Wax.

BIG awards 2022 was a hit and it’s expected to return next year bigger and better.