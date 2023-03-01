PICS: Well-known faces step out at preview screening of Dublin Narcos

A host of well-known faces stepped out a preview screening of Dublin Narcos this week.

The new three-part docuseries will launch on Sky Documentaries on March 4th.

Over the 1980s and 1990s, Dublin transformed from a recession blighted city to a growing metropolis. As its fortunes changed, so too did its criminals, with heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine use on the rise.

Dublin Narcos tells the story of the increase in addiction, violence and organised crime during this period.

The series features first hand testimonies from drug kingpins, former Gardai, local mums who fought battle with dealers, cocaine couriers, club owners, the ravers who rode the wave of drug fuelled euphoria, and users whose forays into dealing led to their own downfall.

Viewers will also hear from the fearless journalists whose attempts to expose the drug barons eventually led to the death of one of their bravest, Veronica Guerin.

Spotted at the screening at Dublin’s Sugar Club were reality star Paddy Smyth, comedian Anna Clifford, social media sensation Damien Broderick, TikTok star Shanice Griffin, and Ireland AM’s Katja Mia.

