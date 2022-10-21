PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of sustainable clothing brand Human Collective’s pop-up shop

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of sustainable clothing brand Human’s Collective pop-up shop.

The pop-up shop, which is located on the ground floor of the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, is open to the public from October 21 until January 31.

The sustainable brand launched its online store in November 2021 and has been on a mission to spread the message of equality and social inclusion, commandeering the = sign as its logo.

Human Collective is also committed to producing ethically made, sustainable clothing using certified organic and recycled materials.

The pop-up shop houses the brand’s much-loved collection, from the iconic crew to the signature beanies, ranging from XS – 5XL.

The brand has pledged €3 from the sale of every sweatshirt sold online and in-store, which will go directly to three important Irish charities which aim to level the social playing field: SARI (Sport Against Racism Ireland), The Irish Youth Foundation and LGBT Ireland.

Well-known faces at the event included Dancing With The Stars alumni Jordan Conroy, Erica Cody and Ellen Keane, Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon, and The Circle’s Paddy Smyth.