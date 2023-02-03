PICS: Well-known faces line out at the Irish premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Well-known faces lined out at the Irish premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Thursday night.

The premiere was held in the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.

The film, which will be released in Irish cinemas on February 10, is the third and final instalment in the Magic Mike franchise.

Channing Tatum reprises his role as “Magic” Mike Lane, and is joined by Salma Hayek, who plays a wealthy socialite named Maxandra Mendoza.

A host of well-known Irish stars stepped out on the purple carpet at the event – including Dancing with the Stars’ Arthur Gourounlian, Denys Samson, Laura Nolan and Kylee Vincent.

Charleen Murphy, Ellie Kelly, Erica Cody, Paul Ryder, Terrie McEvoy and Sophie Murray were amongst other well-known faces in attendance.

Take a look at the photos from the evening below: