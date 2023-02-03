Ad
PICS: Well-known faces line out at the Irish premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Well-known faces lined out at the Irish premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Thursday night.

The premiere was held in the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.

The film, which will be released in Irish cinemas on February 10, is the third and final instalment in the Magic Mike franchise.

Dancing With the Stars’ Robert Rowinski, Kylee Vincent, Ervinas Merfeldas, Laura Nolan, Kevin McGahern, Brooke Scullion, Denys Samson, Rory O’Neill and Arthur Gourounlian at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse
Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Channing Tatum reprises his role as “Magic” Mike Lane, and is joined by Salma Hayek, who plays a wealthy socialite named Maxandra Mendoza.

A host of well-known Irish stars stepped out on the purple carpet at the event – including Dancing with the Stars’ Arthur Gourounlian, Denys Samson, Laura Nolan and Kylee Vincent.

Charleen Murphy, Ellie Kelly, Erica Cody, Paul Ryder, Terrie McEvoy and Sophie Murray were amongst other well-known faces in attendance.

Take a look at the photos from the evening below:

Kylee Vincent and Stephen Vincent at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Arthur Gourounlian at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lea Heart at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Stephanie Roche at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Kevin McGahern and his wife Siobhán at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rory O’Neill [Panti Bliss] and Denys Samson at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emma Kehoe at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellie Kelly at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Charleen Murphy at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowinski at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sue Collins and Sinead Culbert [aka Dirt Birds] at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Erica Cody at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Terrie McEvoy at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
James Kavanagh at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Nadine Reid at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Murray at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Stuart Mackey at the Irish Premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
