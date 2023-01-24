Ad
PICS: Well-known faces line out at preview screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the preview screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Sunday.

The upcoming film, which is the sixth instalment in Dreamworks’ Shrek franchise, is set to be released in Ireland on Friday, February 3.

The 102-minute-long film features a star-studded cast – including Antonio Banderas as the iconic title character, alongside Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and The Crown’s Olivia Colman.


Well-known faces at the event, which was in association with the ISPCA, included Grace Mongey, Glenda Gilson and Michelle Regazolli-Stone.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Rob MacNaughton and Glenda Gilson with son’s Bobby and Danny pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Grace Mongey with children Sienna and Hayden pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Michelle Regazzoli Stone with Charlie, Hugo and Elsa pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Cooper and Ellen Jones pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Danielle O’ Brien with Ollie and Everleigh pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Kellie Kearney with Kadie, Frankie and Kenzie pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Eimer O’Connor, Luke McCarthy, Corinna Tolan, Tadgh O’Grady, Grace O’Connor pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square. Picture: Andres Poveda
Sophia Poveda is pictured with Heather Dunlop of the ISPCA and Puss in Boots at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Debbie O’Donnell with sons Marcus and Sam Carroll pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square. Picture: Andres Poveda
Cathy O’Connor with Grace and Laura Canavan-Hayes pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square. Picture: Andres Poveda
Triona McCarthy and William White with children Mini and Max pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Aisling O’Brien with James Reynolds, Isabel and Eloise Ridgewell pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Conor Dowling, Chief Inspector with the ISPCA pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Lee Hogan, Katy Farrelly and Abbie Farrelly from Tallaght pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square. Picture: Andres Poveda
Ann Byrne and Grace Byrne from Clonsilla pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Doreen O’Driscoll, Grace and Ellie Brennan and Isla pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Erin McCormack with Carter and Jennifer Carroll pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Sadie Murphy and Síofra Cullen from Bray pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
Phoenix Feery and Aaron Feery from Glasnevin pictured at a special preview screening of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH at Movies @ The Square.
Picture: Andres Poveda
