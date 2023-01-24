PICS: Well-known faces line out at preview screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the preview screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Sunday.

The upcoming film, which is the sixth instalment in Dreamworks’ Shrek franchise, is set to be released in Ireland on Friday, February 3.

The 102-minute-long film features a star-studded cast – including Antonio Banderas as the iconic title character, alongside Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and The Crown’s Olivia Colman.



Well-known faces at the event, which was in association with the ISPCA, included Grace Mongey, Glenda Gilson and Michelle Regazolli-Stone.

Check out the photos from the event below: