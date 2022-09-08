Ad
PICS: Well-known faces enjoy a morning of Winter Wellness with LloydsPharmacy

Niamh O’Sullivan and PJ Kirby | Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
LloydsPharmacy hosted a Winter Wellness morning for a host of well-known faces this week at the Fumbally Stables.

The event was held to highlight the start of the pharmacy’s winter health campaign.

Each attendee was guided through their personal winter health and wellness check with a LloydsPharmacy colleague following a yoga session with Becca Mehigan.

Guests on the morning were treated to a yoga session with Becca Mehigan | Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

LloydsPharmacy is encouraging the public to get winter health ready as 3 in 5 Irish adults claim they are not concerned about winter flu season.

Research commissioned by LloydsPharmacy shows 71% of Irish adults aged 35-44 intend to either not go for flu vaccination or are still unsure, despite the evidence of the flu vaccination playing a vital role in keeping people well and healthy during the tough winter months.

Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
Roisin Healy, Becca Mehigan and Keeley Ryan | Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

To help support their local communities this winter, LloydsPharmacy are running a Buy One Get One Half Price offer throughout September where you can mix and match on selected vitamins and supplements.

This year you can book your flu vaccine through the LloydsPharmacy appointment booking tool by visiting www.lloydspharmacy.ie or downloading the LloydsPharmacy app where a range of appointment booking options are available – including flu, COVID-19 boosters, HPV, Shingles and Travel Vaccinations.

Denise Curtin and Dev Skehan | Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
Niamh Kinsella and Fionnuala Moran | Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

 

