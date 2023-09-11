Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Well-known faces chill out at the launch of season 3 of Dr Clodagh Campbell’s ‘Unspoken’ podcast

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well-known faces chilled out at the launch of season 3 of Dr Clodagh Campbell’s ‘Unspoken’ podcast over the weekend.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful morning of mindfulness, meditation and a sound healing at Powerscourt Springs in Co. Wicklow.

Each episode ‘Unspoken’ mirrors the therapy process, cultivating a listening experience where those tuning in will feel like they have a fly on the wall vantage of those unspoken, often taboo topics that are actually far more common than we might care to realise.

The launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken’ 
Picture Brian McEvoy

In ‘Unspoken’, Dr Clodagh shares her expert advice on how people listening, who might be experiencing similar traumas, can lower their distress and feel less alone.

Dr Clodagh wants to break the shame and taboo that is holding people back from truly living a fulfilling life and finding inner peace.

TV presenter Anna Daly, Panto star Erin McGregor, and influencers Emma Kehoe and Grace Mongey were among the famous faces at the launch.

Anna Daly pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Daniella Moyles pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Kehoe pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Unspoken is now available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.
Check out more photos from the season 3 launch below:
Dr Clodagh Campbell and Sorcha McIvor pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Tara O Connor pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Adrienne Stewart and Dr Clodagh Campbell pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel McCann pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ali Deasy pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Audrey Hamilton pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Carla Fitzgerald pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Caoimhe McGinley pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Una Leonard pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pat Kane pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Adrienne Mullen pictured at the launch of Season 3 of Wellness Psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell’s Podcast ‘ Unspoken ‘ at Powerscourt Springs in Enniskerry..
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us