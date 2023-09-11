PICS: Well-known faces chill out at the launch of season 3 of Dr Clodagh Campbell’s ‘Unspoken’ podcast

A host of well-known faces chilled out at the launch of season 3 of Dr Clodagh Campbell’s ‘Unspoken’ podcast over the weekend.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful morning of mindfulness, meditation and a sound healing at Powerscourt Springs in Co. Wicklow.

Each episode ‘Unspoken’ mirrors the therapy process, cultivating a listening experience where those tuning in will feel like they have a fly on the wall vantage of those unspoken, often taboo topics that are actually far more common than we might care to realise.

In ‘Unspoken’, Dr Clodagh shares her expert advice on how people listening, who might be experiencing similar traumas, can lower their distress and feel less alone.

Dr Clodagh wants to break the shame and taboo that is holding people back from truly living a fulfilling life and finding inner peace.

TV presenter Anna Daly, Panto star Erin McGregor, and influencers Emma Kehoe and Grace Mongey were among the famous faces at the launch.

Unspoken is now available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify. Check out more photos from the season 3 launch below: