PICS: Well-known faces celebrate the new season of The Kardashians with Disney+

Emma Costigan
Well-known faces celebrated the new season of The Kardashians on Tuesday evening.

Disney+’s Kardashian Airstream arrived at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, transporting fans into the world of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Guests on the night were also offered the chance to top-up their makeup in a glam station with Kylie Cosmetics.

Emma Nolan, Aisling Bonner and Fiona Frawley on board the Kardashian Airstream at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Today FM presenter Pamela Joyce was host on the sunny evening.

Well-known faces at the event included Aideen Kate Murphy, Sophie Murray, Soulé, Tracy Clifford and Paul Ryder.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Pamela Joyce pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jen Doyle pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Murray pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Thomas Crosse pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Kavanagh pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lottie Ryan pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emma Power pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Soulé pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jill Motolo pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Zoe Adamson pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alex Heslin pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Dillon St Paul pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tracy Clifford pictured at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin to celebrate season three of The Kardashians now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Contact us