PICS: Well-known faces celebrate the new season of The Kardashians with Disney+

Well-known faces celebrated the new season of The Kardashians on Tuesday evening.

Disney+’s Kardashian Airstream arrived at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, transporting fans into the world of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Guests on the night were also offered the chance to top-up their makeup in a glam station with Kylie Cosmetics.

Today FM presenter Pamela Joyce was host on the sunny evening.

Well-known faces at the event included Aideen Kate Murphy, Sophie Murray, Soulé, Tracy Clifford and Paul Ryder.

Check out the photos from the event below: