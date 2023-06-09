PICS: Well-known faces celebrate the launch of festival season with Schweppes

Well-known faces celebrated the launch of festival season with Schweppes on Thursday night.

Guests enjoyed delicious Schweppes cocktails – including Homemade Lemonade (spiced rum, triple sec, fresh lemon juice, served with Schweppes Lemonade), Pink Twice (vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice and cranberry sauce, served with Schweppes Pink Soda), and Fizzy Peach (whiskey, peach liqueur, sugar syrup, fresh lemon juice, served with Schweppes Soda Water).

They were also treated to music by TBL8 and popstar Aimée.

Well-known faces at the event included Adam Fogarty, Sophie Murray, Ben Sun, Eabha O’Donoghue, Katja Mia and Ciara Ryan.

Check out the photos from the event below: