PICS: Well-known faces attend the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre

A host of well-known faces stepped out to attend the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre.
The lunch took place on Friday, November 24 at the five star Conrad Hotel.
Hosted by Irish comedian Barry Murphy and Author and Presenter Amanda Brunker, the glamorous lunch kicked off in style with a champagne reception, followed by a delicious three course lunch with paired wines.
Singer and X Factor finalist, Mary Byrne entertained guests with seasonal songs, followed by a €10,000 raffle giving away a host of fantastic prizes and a Top Travel prize of a trip to Lapland from Sunway Travel.
Guests also had the chance to bid on some premium items in the auction including 5 star trips at home and abroad.
Eithne Williamson -Vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe , Rachel Morrogh CEO Rape Crisis Centre and Rebecca Kelly-Senior Sales manager Princess Cruises Ireland pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
