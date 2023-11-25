Ad
PICS: Well-known faces attend the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre

A host of well-known faces stepped out to attend the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre.

The lunch took place on Friday, November 24 at the five star Conrad Hotel.

Hosted by Irish comedian Barry Murphy and Author and Presenter Amanda Brunker, the glamorous lunch kicked off in style with a champagne reception, followed by a delicious three course lunch with paired wines.

Lorraine Keane pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dr Ciara Kelly pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Actress Leigh Arnold pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sally Anne Clarke pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Singer and X Factor finalist, Mary Byrne entertained guests with seasonal songs, followed by a  €10,000 raffle giving away a host of fantastic prizes and a Top Travel prize of a trip to Lapland from Sunway Travel.

Guests also had the chance to bid on some premium items in the auction including 5 star trips at home and abroad.

Marie Chawke pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Lorraine Keane pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Charlotte Bradshaw pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Emma Coppolla pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Carmel Breheny pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dr Mary Ryan pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Jeanette O Rourke and Deirdre Sullivan pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dolores Ritchie pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mairead Ardill and Anne Marie Higgins pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sharon Crosbie pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ciara Holmes pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Eithne Williamson -Vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe , Rachel Morrogh CEO Rape Crisis Centre and Rebecca Kelly-Senior Sales manager Princess Cruises Ireland pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Performer Mary Byrne pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Tona O Brien pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Actress Leigh Arnold pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Actress Leigh Arnold pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Marie Chawke and Lorraine Keane pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Declan Morrissey and Rachel Supple pictured at the Princess Cruises charity lunch in aid of the Rape Crisis Centre at the Conrad Hotel,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Contact us