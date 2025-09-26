Ad
PICS: Well-known faces attend end of summer bash with premium Aussie tan at Monkstown mansion

Shauna Lindsay, Stephanie Roche and Rosalind Lipsett | Picture Andres Poveda
A host of well-known faces descended upon a private mansion in Monkstown, South Dublin, for the long-awaited Irish debut of Azure Tan, Australia’s No. 1 premium, salon-quality tanning brand.

The glittering end-of-summer soirée stunned invitees from the moment they stepped through the gates.

The sprawling, bougie coastal residence, with sweeping sea views and candle-lit terraces, had guests reaching for their phones before they’d even checked their coats.

Joanna Cluskey, Clare O’Hanlon and Marsha Abrahams pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Stephanie Zambra, Clare O’Hanlon, and Marsha Abrahams pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Sarah, Rosalind and Avila Lipsett pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Rob Kenny pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Clare O’Hanlon and Marsha Abrahams. Picture Andres Poveda

Inside, vaulted ceilings, statement floral installations and flickering candlelight created the ultimate golden-hour atmosphere.

A star-studded mix of tastemakers gathered to toast the science-led tanning brand loved worldwide for its skin-loving active ingredients, think hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, that deliver skincare benefits with a flawless bronzed glow.

Guests on the night included Instagram personality Ruth Leonard, followers), former footballer Stephanie Roche, stylists Corina Gaffey, Cathy O’Connor, Laura Jordan, Justine King, and Rosalind Lipsett.

Influencers Shauna Lindsay and Pamela Ryan were also among guests.

Shauna Lindsay pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Pamela Ryan pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie McGuinness pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Emma Keogh Clare O’Hanlon and Marsha Abrahams pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Corina Gaffey Clare O’Hanlon and Marsha Abrahams pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Marsha Abrahams, Rob Kenny and Clare O’Hanlon pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Callyanne Brennan pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda
Billy Bunzari pictured at Azure Tan’s official Irish launch party. Picture Andres Poveda

Guests were given a first look (and first glow!) at Azure Tan’s cult hero products including the Extreme Dark Self-Tanning Mousse (€24.95) with violet-green colour-correcting technology, and the Green-Base Self-Tanning Mousse (€24.95) created to flatter naturally paler Celtic skin-tones.

The Gradual Tan Lotions and Tan-Enhancing Body Butters proved instant crowd-pleasers, winning praise from beauty editors and influencers alike.

Between champagne toasts and endless selfies on the sweeping sea-view balcony, Irish beauty lovers applauded Azure Tan for formulas that combine high-performance tanning with active skincare, making it “so much more than just a tan”.

Azure Tan is now available nationwide in salons and at www.azuretan.ie.

