PICS: Triona McCarthy and Rosanna Davison launch the new TanOrganic BFF Brush

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Triona McCarthy and Rosanna Davison stepped out at the launch of the new TanOrganic BFF Brush at the Wren Urban Nest in Dublin on Tuesday. 

The first of its kind, the brush is designed to help you apply tan flawlessly to those troublesome areas such as hands, feet, neck, elbows, and your hairline.

The luxury, double-ended, multi-purpose tanning and makeup brush can also be used to apply makeup so whether that’s your bronzer, your blusher or your translucent powder.

Pic Brian McEvoy
Pic Brian McEvoy
Pic Brian McEvoy

Your new beauty best friend is also bank-account friendly, available for €24.99 in Boots, Tesco, pharmacies nationwide and tanorganic.com.

With a durable bamboo handle, this is a tool that you can rely on and will stand the test of time – just like your oldest friends!

The BFF Brush is part of Triona’s collection with TanOrganic, and she was joined a host of well-known faces at the BFF Brunch on Tuesday to celebrate the launch.

Check out more photos below:

Pic Brian McEvoy
Pic Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird | Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Wilkins | Pic Brian McEvoy
Charlotte McCormick and Jennifer Lyons | Pic Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird and Yvonne Laird | Pic Brian McEvoy
Jennifer Lyons | Pic Brian McEvoy
Ellen Kavanagh | Pic Brian McEvoy
Katie Gannon | Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Conlan and Aoife O Melia | Pic Brian McEvoy
Rob Kenny | Pic Brian McEvoy
Fionnuala Moran | Pic Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell | Pic Brian McEvoy
Noelle O Connor | Pic Brian McEvoy
