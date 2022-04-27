PICS: Triona McCarthy and Rosanna Davison launch the new TanOrganic BFF Brush

Triona McCarthy and Rosanna Davison stepped out at the launch of the new TanOrganic BFF Brush at the Wren Urban Nest in Dublin on Tuesday.

The first of its kind, the brush is designed to help you apply tan flawlessly to those troublesome areas such as hands, feet, neck, elbows, and your hairline.

The luxury, double-ended, multi-purpose tanning and makeup brush can also be used to apply makeup so whether that’s your bronzer, your blusher or your translucent powder.

Your new beauty best friend is also bank-account friendly, available for €24.99 in Boots, Tesco, pharmacies nationwide and tanorganic.com.

With a durable bamboo handle, this is a tool that you can rely on and will stand the test of time – just like your oldest friends!

The BFF Brush is part of Triona’s collection with TanOrganic, and she was joined a host of well-known faces at the BFF Brunch on Tuesday to celebrate the launch.

Check out more photos below: