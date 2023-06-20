Ad
PICS: Top Irish hairdressers step out at the 2023 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final

Peter O Rourke and Richard Keaveney from Peter Mark with staff at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The highlight of the Irish Hairdressing calendar made its welcome return at the RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Monday night.

The much anticipated 2023 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final boasted a full house  with la crème de la crème of Ireland’s hairdressing industry in attendance.

The world’s longest running live hairdressing competition, L’Oréal Colour Trophy, first launched in Ireland in 1966.

Valeriya Fokina at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aanya Singh at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ferg Daly at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kon Kelly at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Delia Coyne and Loic Laffin at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kayleigh Kavanagh at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kon Kelly and Kacey O’Neill at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kacey O Neill at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara darby and Catherine Redican at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The competition continues to grow and spotlight the talent of the industry across the whole breadth of Ireland.

The coveted L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award 2023 went to Zeba Hairdressing.

Darren Kennedy hosted the catwalk awards show on the night. Check out more photos from the event below:

Peter O Rourke and Richard Keaveney from Peter Mark with staff at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Valeriya Fokina and Nicolai Krivolutski at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sam Byrne at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Leah Carol Byrne at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Davey (Centre) with his team from Davey and Davey at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Davey at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Dylan Bradshaw and Oscar Bradshaw at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Adam Reed, Abigail Butler and Nathan Walker at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Thais Bacelar at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul and Angie Dromgoole of Zeba Hair Design at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

 

No Repro fee

Contact us