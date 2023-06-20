PICS: Top Irish hairdressers step out at the 2023 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final

The highlight of the Irish Hairdressing calendar made its welcome return at the RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Monday night.

The much anticipated 2023 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final boasted a full house with la crème de la crème of Ireland’s hairdressing industry in attendance.

The world’s longest running live hairdressing competition, L’Oréal Colour Trophy, first launched in Ireland in 1966.

The competition continues to grow and spotlight the talent of the industry across the whole breadth of Ireland.

The coveted L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award 2023 went to Zeba Hairdressing.

Darren Kennedy hosted the catwalk awards show on the night. Check out more photos from the event below:

LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Overall winners -Zeba Hairdressing’s Mark Sherwood and Augusto Miranda with Paul and Angie Dromgoole at The LOréal Colour Trophy 2023 Grand Final at the RDS Dublin.

Picture Brian McEvoy

No Repro fee