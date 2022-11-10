PICS: Stars step out at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A host of stars stepped out at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday evening.

The special screening took place at the Odeon Point Square, Dublin.

The official synopsis for the highly anticipated film reads: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.”

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas across the country on Friday, November 11.

Check out photos from the purple carpet at the Irish screening of the film below: