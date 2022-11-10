PICS: Stars step out at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A host of stars stepped out at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday evening.
The special screening took place at the Odeon Point Square, Dublin.
The official synopsis for the highly anticipated film reads: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.”
“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas across the country on Friday, November 11.
Check out photos from the purple carpet at the Irish screening of the film below:
FeliSpeaks pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Tolu Makay pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
FeliSpeaks pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
R3D and Gori of R3D’s House pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Tessy Ehiguese and Dave Olu pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Efua Ware and Sarah Keily pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
PJ Kirby, Michael Fry and Killian Sunderman pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Ben Butler and Luke Thomas pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Izabela Chudzicka pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Miss Cruz pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
FeliSpeaks and Tolu Makay pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Sarah Ryan pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Tobias, Benita and Patrick Mbanusi pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Catriona O’Connor pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Stephen Monaghan pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
PJ Kirby and Jose Galang pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Mikie Regan and Jarlath Regan pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Joel Safo and Confanm Charlito pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Nekale and Makda Teib pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Lilly Grant pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Zeda pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Syl Cole pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Happy Pear twins David and Stephen Flynn pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Deboragh O’Connor pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Ciara O’Callaghan pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Sinqobile Makhanya, pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Nadine Reid pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
PJ Kirby pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Toun Cole pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Kevin Lavery and Harrison Lavery (9) pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Aidan Leeson pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Timi Ogunyemi pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Jamie Lo pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
Mona Lxsa pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda
1K3 pictured at a special preview screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the Odeon Point Square. Picture Andres Poveda